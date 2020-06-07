Sunday morning shooting in downtown Kitchener leaves man in hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

One man is in hospital after a shooting in downtown Kitchener early Sunday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say multiple shots were fired at a home near the intersection of Charles and Cedar streets at around 2 a.m.

Police say the shooting occurred at a gathering after an argument between the shooter and the victim.

They say officers will be canvassing the area Sunday to find more information.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement