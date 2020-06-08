Menu

Crime

Police investigating violent home invasion in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 11:27 am
Stelsone via Getty Images

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a violent home invasion that occurred in Kitchener Friday afternoon.

Police say an armed man forced his way into a home near Homer Watson Boulevard and Block Line Road.

Sunday morning shooting in downtown Kitchener leaves man in hospital: police

They say he then assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene with stolen goods.

Police say the victim was left with minor injuries in the incident, which they believe was targetted.

Man found with serious head injuries on Kitchener trail: police

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

