Police investigating violent home invasion in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a violent home invasion that occurred in Kitchener Friday afternoon.

Police say an armed man forced his way into a home near Homer Watson Boulevard and Block Line Road.

They say he then assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene with stolen goods.

Police say the victim was left with minor injuries in the incident, which they believe was targetted.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement