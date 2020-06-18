Potential bidder throws curve ball into contract for processing Hamilton’s organics

Send this page to someone via email

A curveball has been thrown into Hamilton’s request for proposals (RFP) to operate the composting plant on Burlington Street.

One of the potential bidders is asking the city to also consider bids for the offsite processing of green bin materials, though it’s not known if the mystery company would do so elsewhere in the city or even another municipality.

Ward 5 Coun. Chad Collins is among those hoping to get answers to those questions before they decide if they will consider such a proposal as part of the RFP.

Collins says he doesn’t want to find himself supporting something “only to find out that now the compost facility is transferred to a private facility located in my ward somewhere that residents in my area may have some objection to.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Temporary closure of composting facility means green cart changes in Hamilton

Mountain councillor John-Paul Danko shares that concern, as well as the potential for exporting Hamilton’s waste to “another community.”

Members of the public works committee have referred the decision to next Wednesday’s meeting of city council.

The Burlington Street compost plant has long been a smelly annoyance to neighbouring residents.

It was temporarily shut down in June 2018, by the city and its current contractor, because of odour concerns and later restarted at reduced capacity following the installation of new odour-fighting technology.