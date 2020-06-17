No charges for 3 Vancouver police officers linked to discredited detective

Send this page to someone via email

Three Vancouver police officers who were investigated in relation to disgraced former detective James Fisher will not face criminal charges.

The BC Prosecution Service made the announcement in a news release Wednesday, publicly acknowledging for the first time that a special prosecutor had been appointed to the case nearly three years ago.

READ MORE: 3 Vancouver police officers under investigation over alleged corruption

The special prosecutor’s investigation concluded on May 30, the service said, and the charge assessment standard for criminal charges has not been met for any of the officers,” meaning that no charges would be approved.

Fisher, a former decorated officer in the department’s counter-exploitation unit, was sentenced in 2018 to 20 months in jail and two years’ probation for kissing two female witnesses, one who was 17 at the time, during an investigation against convicted pimp Michael Bannon.

Story continues below advertisement

1:55 More details about VPD officer charged with sex crimes More details about VPD officer charged with sex crimes

Last November, the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner confirmed that three other officers were facing an investigation into alleged misconduct in relation to Fisher’s case.

The prosecution service revealed on Wednesday that a special prosecutor had been appointed to look into the matter following a July 7, 2017 request from the complaints commissioner about “allegations of serious misconduct” by three officers in the counter-exploitation unit.

READ MORE: Former Vancouver police officer sentenced to jail in sex exploitation case

The Alberta RCMP investigated and recommended criminal charges on Aug. 7, 2019, the news release said, and continued to provide the special prosecutor with evidence until December.

The public was only learning now about the special prosecutor, and his conclusions, because “several related matters are pending, including the conduct investigation under the Police Act.”

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has requested additional details about the recommended charges and the nature of the ongoing Police Act investigation from the complaints commissioner, who oversees municipal police in B.C.

Global News has also requested comment and the current status of the officers from Vancouver police.