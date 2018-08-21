Crime
August 21, 2018 3:06 pm

Former Vancouver police officer sentenced to jail in sex exploitation case

By Senior reporter  CKNW

Attorney General and Minister of Justice Suzanne Anton, left, congratulates Vancouver Police Department Det. Const. Jim Fisher at the 16th annual Ministry of Justice Community Safety and Crime Prevention Awards in Burnaby on October 31, 2014 in this handout photo.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Province of British Columbia, Don Craig
A A

Former Vancouver Police Department detective James Fisher has been handed 20 months in jail and two years probation for breach of trust and sexual exploitation.

READ MORE: Decorated former VPD detective Jim Fisher pleads guilty to sexual exploitation, breach of trust

He kissed two young women who had been witnesses in a criminal case.

Before he was arrested and forced into retirement, Fisher served 29 years on the force and served as a member of the counter-exploitation team.

That team investigates prostitution.

The Crown had been calling for 18 to 20 months jail time, and the judge has deemed that appropriate.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
James Fisher
Prostitution
Sexual Exploitation
Vancouver Police detective
VPD

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News