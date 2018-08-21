Former Vancouver police officer sentenced to jail in sex exploitation case

Former Vancouver Police Department detective James Fisher has been handed 20 months in jail and two years probation for breach of trust and sexual exploitation.

READ MORE: Decorated former VPD detective Jim Fisher pleads guilty to sexual exploitation, breach of trust

He kissed two young women who had been witnesses in a criminal case.

Before he was arrested and forced into retirement, Fisher served 29 years on the force and served as a member of the counter-exploitation team.

That team investigates prostitution.

The Crown had been calling for 18 to 20 months jail time, and the judge has deemed that appropriate.