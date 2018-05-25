Abbotsford high school teacher charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation

An Abbotsford high school teacher has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation involving two teenage victims.

Fifty-year-old Henry Kang was a teacher at two Abbotsford schools, Robert Bateman Secondary and W.J. Mouat Secondary.

According to the Abbotsford Police Department, the two alleged victims were students at the time.

“I can say that one is more historical and we did investigate a recent complaint,” said Const. Jody Thomas.

He said the major crimes unit began investigating in January after receiving a tip.

“As the two victims were youths at the time of these incidents, specific details of the investigation will not be released,” police said in a statement.

Police say Kang was not known to police. They are asking any other victims to come forward.

The Abbotsford School District says Kang was placed on leave pending the completion of the investigation.

“We are deeply concerned about these allegations, and will continue to cooperate with the Abbotsford Police Department and Crown as this matter is investigated,” the school district said in a statement. “We want to emphasize that the safety of our students is our top priority.”

Kang’s next court date is June 18.