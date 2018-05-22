New sex charges laid against Coquitlam piano teacher Dymtro Kubyshkin

A Coquitlam piano teacher who taught in private homes for more than 20 years is now facing additional charges of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Dymtro Kubyshkin, also known by the name Dmitri, is facing a total of seven counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference.

Back in February, RCMP announced he had been charged with three counts of sexual assault for incidents allegedly involving former students, but warned that there may be more victims.

The new charges were laid last Friday.

Kubyshkin has since been released under a number of conditions.

He is not allowed to teach piano to anyone under the age of 18 or be alone with anyone under the age of 18, and his students must be fully aware of the charges against him.

RCMP said the investigation is still open.

Officials are asking anyone who might have been a victim of a crime involving Kubyshkin to come forward.