Coronavirus: White Rock Pier reopens to the public

By Amy Judd and Gord Macdonald Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 11:43 am
Updated June 17, 2020 11:44 am
White Rock strip businesses deal with ‘one-two punch’ of pier damage and COVID-19
Global BC's Jordan Armstrong checks in on businesses on the White Rock strip, which have been hit by the one-two punch of damage to their pier last year, and COVID-19 this year.

The City of White Rock is reopening its famous pier Wednesday morning after a nearly three-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, all waterfront parking lots will return to regular operation within a week.

READ MORE: White Rock closes pier to help stop coronavirus spread

The boardwalk reopened last month.

The West Beach parking lot will remain closed for now.

“We are hoping that with the reopening of the White Rock Pier and a return to normal with parking, people will behave responsibly and safely and follow the guidance of our provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry,” Deputy Mayor Scott Kristjanson said in a release.

On Tuesday, health officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and no new deaths.

-with files from Jon Azpiri

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
