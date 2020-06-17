Coronavirus: White Rock Pier reopens to the public

The City of White Rock is reopening its famous pier Wednesday morning after a nearly three-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, all waterfront parking lots will return to regular operation within a week.
The boardwalk reopened last month.
The West Beach parking lot will remain closed for now.
“We are hoping that with the reopening of the White Rock Pier and a return to normal with parking, people will behave responsibly and safely and follow the guidance of our provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry,” Deputy Mayor Scott Kristjanson said in a release.
On Tuesday, health officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and no new deaths.
-with files from Jon AzpiriView link »
