Coronavirus: White Rock Pier reopens to the public

The City of White Rock is reopening its famous pier Wednesday morning after a nearly three-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, all waterfront parking lots will return to regular operation within a week.

The boardwalk reopened last month.

The West Beach parking lot will remain closed for now.

“We are hoping that with the reopening of the White Rock Pier and a return to normal with parking, people will behave responsibly and safely and follow the guidance of our provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry,” Deputy Mayor Scott Kristjanson said in a release.

On Tuesday, health officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and no new deaths.

-with files from Jon Azpiri