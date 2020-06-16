Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday COVID-19 update

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 5:08 pm
Dr. Bonnie Henry reminded the public of the need to keep social circles as small as possible. .
Dr. Bonnie Henry reminded the public of the need to keep social circles as small as possible.

Health officials are set to provide their daily update on Tuesday on British Columbia’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A day earlier, officials announced 36 new cases of COVID-19 over a three-day span, bringing the province’s total to 2,745 cases. About 87 per cent of these patients have recovered so far.

No COVID-19 cases linked to B.C. schools since return to classroom

There were no new deaths, leaving B.C.’s death toll at 168.

READ MORE: No COVID-19 cases linked to B.C.’s school system two weeks after opening

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday there have been no COVID-19 cases linked to schools after they reopened for voluntary in-person instruction two weeks ago.

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

