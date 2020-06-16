B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Health officials are set to provide their daily update on Tuesday on British Columbia’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A day earlier, officials announced 36 new cases of COVID-19 over a three-day span, bringing the province’s total to 2,745 cases. About 87 per cent of these patients have recovered so far.

2:01 No COVID-19 cases linked to B.C. schools since return to classroom No COVID-19 cases linked to B.C. schools since return to classroom

There were no new deaths, leaving B.C.’s death toll at 168.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday there have been no COVID-19 cases linked to schools after they reopened for voluntary in-person instruction two weeks ago.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.