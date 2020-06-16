Arrest made in robberies targeting elderly women, another suspect being sought

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police have arrested one man and are looking for a second suspect in relation to an identity fraud investigation.

Police say they have investigated a number of incidents between March and May when they say a group of suspects targeted elderly women who were shopping.

Investigators allege the suspects would obtain the victim’s debit and credit card PIN numbers and then steal the cards while distracting the victims in the parking lot.

According to police, the suspects used the stolen credit cards for cash withdrawals and retail purchases in Burlington and Oakville.

Police say Constantin Liteanu, 46, of Burlington, was arrested last Friday in Toronto.

He has been charged with seven counts of fraud under $5,000 and participation in a criminal organization.

The Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau is also looking for a second suspect, who is described as a white man, 25-30 years old, five feet nine inches to five feet 10 inches tall, between 170 and 180 pounds, with facial hair and dark-rimmed glasses.

Police say he is wanted by a number of police services throughout the GTA and Niagara area.