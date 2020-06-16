Menu

Education

Quebec education minister announces back-to-school plan for fall

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 9:54 am
Updated June 16, 2020 10:15 am
WATCH LIVE: Quebec education minister announces back-to-school plan for fall

Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge is set to make an announcement Tuesday at 10 a.m. on back-to-school measures in the fall.

He will make the announcement alongside a public health strategic medical adviser for the province, Dr. Richard Massé.

On Monday, Quebec announced that starting June 22, indoor public gatherings of up to 50 people will be permitted, and physical-distancing requirements for children 16 and under will be reduced to one metre instead of two.

READ MORE: Quebec to allow indoor gatherings up to 50 people, reduce distancing for kids

Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec’s director of public health, said during the press conference that in some circumstances where people don’t frequently circulate or speak to each other, such as in movie theatres, physical distancing will be reduced to 1.5 metres.

Gatherings inside private homes, however, are still restricted to 10 people from a maximum of three households. Such gatherings were permitted as of Monday across most of Quebec, while in the Montreal area, 10 people will be allowed to gather inside homes beginning June 22.

— With files from the Canadian Press

