Coronavirus: Intensive 12 week training program launched in Quebec for future orderlies

Answering Premier Francois Legault’s call for aid, the specialized PAB’s (préposé aux béneficiaires) training program launched today.

A thousand future orderlies lined up outside the Shadd Health and Business centre in Cote-des- Nieges, Monday morning, to begin their 12-week intensive training.

The candidates will go through an accelerated learning program which includes a total of 375 hours of training.

Future orderlies are lining up to start the first day of the accelerated 12 week provincial training program.

1,000 people are enrolled at the Shadd Health and Business centre.

Participants will have to complete 375 hours of practical and theoretical training.

The aspiring orderlies will go through 120 hours of theoretical and laboratory training at the vocational centre.

Students will also get hands-on experience at long-term care centres with 255 hours of practical training.

The courses are offered in 52 English and French educational centres in both languages.

Originally nine months, the program has been cut down to three, but all necessary skills remain, English Montreal school board spokesperson Mike Cohen said.

“We are answering the call and the curriculum will be intensive,” Cohen said.

Quebec is looking to recruit 10,000 people to work as orderlies in its labour-strapped long-term care homes to stave off a second wave of the novel coronavirus.

Those enrolled in the program will be paid $760 per week and earn a starting annual salary of $49,000.

“It’s a good opportunity, the pay is good and I don’t mind helping the elderly either,” Patrick Pierre said while waiting to register in line.

Pierre says this is a godsend as he has been out of work due to the ongoing pandemic.

The hiring blitz comes after the premier had previously pleaded for medical specialists, health-care professionals and volunteers to work in those facilities amid the pandemic.

Kiarah King-Sweet, who as always wanted to be an orderly, said she is honored to answer the call for aid.

“I’m really excited and happy to be apart of this group,” King-Sweet said.

Legault said permanently bolstering staff will help rectify working conditions and build stronger relationships with seniors and improve working conditions for health-care professionals in long-term care homes.

He specifically called on young people to apply.

With files from the Canadian press