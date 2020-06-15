Menu

Health

Low case numbers support Hamilton’s move into Stage 2 of reopening plan: medical officer of health

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted June 15, 2020 4:42 pm
Hamilton's medical officer of health, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, says the city is well placed to move into stage 2 of the province's reopening plan.
Hamilton's medical officer of health, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, says the city is well placed to move into stage 2 of the province's reopening plan. Don Mitchell / Global News

There were just over 100 active cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton as of Monday afternoon.

Hamilton Public Health says the total number of confirmed or probable cases had increased by 14 since Friday, bringing the total to date to 769.

READ MORE: Hamilton, Ont., reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, 14th death connected to Rosslyn retirement home

Eighty-one per cent of those cases, or 626, have been resolved and there have been 42 deaths related to the novel coronavirus in Hamilton, leaving 101 active cases.

Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Hamilton’s medical officer of health, says all of those numbers support the province’s decision to advance the city to Stage 2 of its reopening plan on Friday.

Dr. Richardson notes that Hamilton has been averaging five new cases or less per day over the past 10 days, and she credits residents with “tremendous” efforts to control the virus.

READ MORE: More Ontario regions to enter Stage 2 of reopening Friday; Toronto, Peel, Windsor still excluded

She indicates that she’s not worried about a new wave of cases as the city gradually opens up, saying “we’ve been in training for this for the last three or four months, we are able to go out and do things outside and do things is safer ways.”

