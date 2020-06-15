Low case numbers support Hamilton’s move into Stage 2 of reopening plan: medical officer of health

Send this page to someone via email

There were just over 100 active cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton as of Monday afternoon.

Hamilton Public Health says the total number of confirmed or probable cases had increased by 14 since Friday, bringing the total to date to 769.

Eighty-one per cent of those cases, or 626, have been resolved and there have been 42 deaths related to the novel coronavirus in Hamilton, leaving 101 active cases.

Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Hamilton’s medical officer of health, says all of those numbers support the province’s decision to advance the city to Stage 2 of its reopening plan on Friday.

Dr. Richardson notes that Hamilton has been averaging five new cases or less per day over the past 10 days, and she credits residents with “tremendous” efforts to control the virus.

She indicates that she’s not worried about a new wave of cases as the city gradually opens up, saying “we’ve been in training for this for the last three or four months, we are able to go out and do things outside and do things is safer ways.”