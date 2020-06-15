Kingston-area inmates direct donations to food bank, humane society during pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Inmates from two penitentiaries in the Kingston, Ont., area have recently donated food and funds to local charities in need during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said donations have been made from inmates at both Bath and Joyceville institutions.

Inmates from Bath donated $2,200 to the Partners in Mission food bank, while inmates from Joyceville, who have access to gardens, donated food from their crops to the food bank.

Joyceville inmates are currently growing produce for another donation to Patners in Mission, according to CSC.

A donation of $1,500 was also sent to the Gananoque Humane Society by Joyceville institution prisoners.

“CSC encourages its offenders to give back to their communities as part of their rehabilitation process. By donating to those in need, offenders are able to learn the importance of supporting others while learning positive social values and behaviour,” a correctional service spokesperson said.

Although this is not a new practice, the CSC spokesperson said inmates are able to choose where their donations are sent depending on the need and time of the year.

Food Banks have struggled to keep up with increased demand during the pandemic, and adoptions at humane societies were halted during the COVID-19 pandemic, making it harder for the not-for-profits to bring in funds.

Donations are not mandatory and are given by the inmates from their personal accounts, the spokesperson said.

