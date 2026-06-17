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Canada

Regina executive committee debates Mosaic Stadium upgrades

By Hannah Sangster Global News
Posted June 17, 2026 11:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Committee debates Mosaic Stadium upgrades'
Committee debates Mosaic Stadium upgrades
Nearly a decade after it's doors opened, Mosaic Stadium needs some upgrades. Using money from the Mosaic Stadium reserve, the plan is to spend around eight million to replace the field turf and video display boards. Hannah Sangster has more in the video above.
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Regina’s executive committee voted eight to one Wednesday in favour of forwarding a motion to council that will upgrade Mosaic Stadium ahead of the 2027 Grey Cup.

Nearly a decade after its doors opened, Mosaic Stadium needs some upgrades. Using money from the Mosaic Stadium reserve, the plan is to spend around $8 million to replace the field turf and video display boards.

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But this would also bring the reserve into the red by more than $10 million — something that has some councillors concerned.

The Riders are the first of the nine teams preparing to meet new CFL regulations. As the stadium also remains a shared community space, some are concerned taxpayers who aren’t Roughrider ticket holders will end up having to pay for their field upgrades. Meanwhile, the average homeowner in Regina currently pays about $7 month for the stadium.

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“Whatever precedent we set here will set the precedent for other cities that follow, so I think it is serious,” says Coun. Sarah Turnbull.

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