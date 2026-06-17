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Canada

Saskatoon chooses CUPE over YMCA to operate Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre

By Grace Miller Global News
Posted June 17, 2026 9:50 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon chooses CUPE over YMCA for operating Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre'
Saskatoon chooses CUPE over YMCA for operating Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre
WATCH: The Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre will reopen its doors with the same CUPE 59 operator after possibly passing on the management to the YMCA following pushback from the union.
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When the Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre reopens its doors, it will now be under the same CUPE 59 operator.

The city closed its talks to possibly pass on the management to the YMCA following extensive push back from the union.

“At the end of the day, the right decision was made,” says CUPE Saskatchewan President Kent Peterson.

“When facilities like Harry Bailey are contracted out or privatized, we know that not only are the number of jobs cut, so it means job losses for people in Saskatoon, we also know the quality of jobs goes down. The level of pay goes down.”

Job loss was one of the many concerns the union and community members shared that unified their effort against the change.

“It’s clear that there was a broader concern with Saskatoon residents in that they felt they didn’t have any information about this at all from the city,” says Peterson.

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While the decision answers the question on who will operate the facility, it raises another for both residents and the YMCA over where its programs will be run.

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The YMCA Saskatoon sold its downtown building to the city for its proposed downtown arena district and will eventually be relocated.

“This was a very big opportunity for the city to help kids and it chose not to do it,” says Caswell Hill community resident Paula Gioino.

Giono is disappointed with the city for limiting an accessible program option for families to send their kids to.

“The YMCA brings a lot of youth programming that does not compare to what the city has to offer,” says Giono.

“When we’re talking about long-term problems, we want long-term solutions, right? Sports has proven to be great for mental health and development.”

The city says it will continue talks about the YMCA operating the planned East Side Leisure Centre.

It would be the first one built in Saskatoon since the Shaw Centre opened in 2009.

“We knew that the city was evaluating the different opportunities and Harry Bailey is not feasible at this time, but we’re excited about the potential opportunities at the future Eastside Leisure Centre,” says YMCA Saskatoon CEO Deeann Mercier.

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Mercier said the city’s previous commitments to their employees needed to continue at Harry Bailey.

“City administration determined that continuing with a municipal operating model for Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre best meets our objectives at this time,” states Community Services general manager Celene Anger.

“The City will continue discussions with the Saskatoon YMCA regarding potential partnership opportunities, including the possible operation of the planned future East Side Leisure Centre.”

While there’s no timeline on that project, Giono worries that when the YMCA does leave there will be fewer program options for kids in the community.

“I think that in the big picture of how to make the city better and fixing some problems, we are not really focusing on the kids,” Giono says.

The city says construction at Harry Bailey is now more than 90 per cent complete, with a reopening targeted for fall of this year.

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