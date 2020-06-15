Menu

Canada

More local festivals cancelled in Barrie, Ont., due to novel coronavirus

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 15, 2020 3:05 pm
The annual Promenade Days and Craft Beer and BBQ festivals have been cancelled due to the public health risks associated with mass gatherings.
The annual Promenade Days and Craft Beer and BBQ festivals have been cancelled due to the public health risks associated with mass gatherings. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Two more local summer festivals have been cancelled in Barrie, Ont., as a result of the novel coronavirus.

The annual Promenade Days and Craft Beer & BBQ festivals have been cancelled due to the public health risks associated with mass gatherings, the Downtown Barrie Business Improvement Association announced Monday.

READ MORE: Barrie, Ont., to host virtual Canada Day celebration

Promenade Days was scheduled to take place between July 3 and 5, while the Craft Beer & BBQ Festival was scheduled to occur between July 10 and 12.

“We recognize that both these events are highly anticipated every year and this decision was not easy to make,” the Downtown Barrie BIA said in a statement.

READ MORE: 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, mostly in Bradford, Ont.

“Despite the excitement for these events, the health and safety of our members, attendees, volunteers and staff is our primary concern.”

Barrie’s annual in-person Canada Day gathering was also cancelled this year due to COVID-19. The celebration takes place online instead.

