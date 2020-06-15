12 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, mostly in Bradford, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed 12 new novel coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 525, including 36 deaths.

Most of the new cases are in Bradford, Ont., although Clearview, Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Ramara, Ont., each have a new COVID-19 case.

The eight Bradford cases are among people ranging in age between their 10s and their 50s. Four of the Bradford cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while another four are community-acquired.

The COVID-19 cases in Clearview, New Tecumseth and Innisfil involve people ranging in age between their 30s and 60s who acquired the virus through the community.

The source of infection for the Ramara case, involving a woman in her 40s, has been labelled as “undetermined.”

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 84 per cent, or 439, have recovered, while 107 have been related to local institutional outbreaks. Five people remain in hospital.

There have been a total of 11 COVID-19 institutional outbreaks across the region, in seven long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home.

According to the health unit, 96 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.

Seniors who are 80 years old and above in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and case-fatality rates.

On Monday, the province of Ontario reported 181 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 32,370, including 2,527 deaths. Monday’s provincial report is the lowest number of new cases within a 24-hour period since March 28.

