Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

12 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, mostly in Bradford, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 15, 2020 1:31 pm
COVID-19 health data will help prevent future spread of the coronavirus
Special advisor for the new Ontario Health Data Platform for COVID-19, Dr. Jane Philpott, tells Mercedes Stephenson she will make recommendations for collecting race-based COVID-19 data and that going forward, we need to do much better in this area.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed 12 new novel coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 525, including 36 deaths.

Most of the new cases are in Bradford, Ont., although Clearview, Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Ramara, Ont., each have a new COVID-19 case.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: What you can and cannot do in Ontario amid Phase 2 of reopening

The eight Bradford cases are among people ranging in age between their 10s and their 50s. Four of the Bradford cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while another four are community-acquired.

The COVID-19 cases in Clearview, New Tecumseth and Innisfil involve people ranging in age between their 30s and 60s who acquired the virus through the community.

Story continues below advertisement

The source of infection for the Ramara case, involving a woman in her 40s, has been labelled as “undetermined.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 84 per cent, or 439, have recovered, while 107 have been related to local institutional outbreaks. Five people remain in hospital.

There have been a total of 11 COVID-19 institutional outbreaks across the region, in seven long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home.

READ MORE: 181 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths in Ontario as total cases reach 32,370

According to the health unit, 96 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.

Seniors who are 80 years old and above in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and case-fatality rates.

On Monday, the province of Ontario reported 181 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 32,370, including 2,527 deaths. Monday’s provincial report is the lowest number of new cases within a 24-hour period since March 28.

Childcare rights for parents as Ontario reopens
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesBradfordSimcoe CountySimcoe Muskoka District Health UnitMuskokaSimcoe County coronavirusMuskoka coronavirusSimcoe County COVID-19Bradford coronavirusBradford covid19
Flyers
More weekly flyers