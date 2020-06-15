181 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths in Ontario as total cases reach 32,370

Ontario reported 181 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 32,370.

Overall, new daily infection numbers have been on the decline for Ontario. Monday’s report is now the lowest number of new cases within a 24-hour period since March 28. Friday previously held the lowest number since then at 182. It is also the eighth day in a row with under 300 new cases reported.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,527, as eight more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 27,213 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 84 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 1,025,500 tests so far for the virus. This is up 21,751 tests from the previous day. The province has said it has a testing capacity of more than 20,000 tests a day.

Monday’s report indicates the majority of new cases were concentrated around the Greater Toronto Area, with Toronto seeing 85 new cases, Peel Region with 41, York Region with seven and Durham with nine.

All other public health units across Ontario either reported either zero or fewer than 10 new cases.

Monday’s report also highlights that 126 of the 181 cases (70 per cent) are from Toronto and Peel Region.

For the second day in a row and the third time in the past four days, there are fewer than 200 new cases of #COVID19 in Ontario, with 181 new cases reported today or a 0.6% increase. This is the lowest day-over-day increase since late March. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 15, 2020

Locally, 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases at all. 126 of today’s 181 new cases, or 70%, are from Toronto and Peel. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 15, 2020

Here is a breakdown of Ontario cases by gender and age:

14,617 people are male.

17,491 people are female.

1,402 people are 19 and under.

9,032 people are 20 to 39.

9,916 people are 40 to 59.

6,294 people are 60 to 79.

5,713 people are 80 and over.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

There are 18,258 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Ontario has 419 patients (down by 19 from the previous day) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 104 patients in an intensive care unit (up by one) and 69 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by eight).

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,792 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of five deaths, and there are 69 current outbreaks. Seven health-care workers in long-term care homes have died.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 490 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 476 cases among staff.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Sunday for the Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units, and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.