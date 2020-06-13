Police identify man, 21, found shot dead outside Mississauga hotel

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police have identified a man who was found shot dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Mississauga hotel.

Police said 21-year-old Abdulaziz Dubet, a Toronto resident, was found in a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds near Dundas Street East and Wharton Way Friday morning. He died at the scene.

Police were called there around 8 a.m., but said Saturday that it appears the incident actually occurred around 4 a.m. Officers said they didn’t receive reports of the sound of gunshots.

Police initially said one person was arrested at the scene, but they have since been released without charges.

The homicide unit is investigating the incident.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact them at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues