Crime

Police identify man, 21, found shot dead outside Mississauga hotel

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 13, 2020 4:20 pm
Updated June 13, 2020 4:21 pm
Peel police investigating fatal shooting of 21-year-old Toronto man
(June 13) The victim was sitting in his car in the parking lot of a Mississauga hotel when he was gunned down.

Peel Regional Police have identified a man who was found shot dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Mississauga hotel.

Police said 21-year-old Abdulaziz Dubet, a Toronto resident, was found in a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds near Dundas Street East and Wharton Way Friday morning. He died at the scene.

READ MORE: Male victim with gunshot wounds found dead inside vehicle in Mississauga

Police were called there around 8 a.m., but said Saturday that it appears the incident actually occurred around 4 a.m. Officers said they didn’t receive reports of the sound of gunshots.

Police initially said one person was arrested at the scene, but they have since been released without charges.

The homicide unit is investigating the incident.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact them at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues

