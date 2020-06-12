Menu

Crime

Male victim with gunshot wounds found dead inside vehicle in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 9:07 am
Updated June 12, 2020 9:10 am
Peel Regional Police are investigating after a person suffering from gunshot wounds died in Mississauga on Friday morning.
Peel Regional Police are investigating after a person suffering from gunshot wounds died in Mississauga on Friday morning. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a male victim is dead after he was found with gunshot wounds in Mississauga on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a hotel near Wharton Way and Dundas Street East, just east of Dixie Road, at around 8 a.m.

Police say a male victim was found with gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle that had multiple shots fired into it.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators say they are looking for witnesses or anyone with dashcam video. Police say they did not receive any calls reporting sounds of gunfire.

More to come.

