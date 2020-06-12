Male victim with gunshot wounds found dead inside vehicle in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a male victim is dead after he was found with gunshot wounds in Mississauga on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a hotel near Wharton Way and Dundas Street East, just east of Dixie Road, at around 8 a.m.

Police say a male victim was found with gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle that had multiple shots fired into it.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators say they are looking for witnesses or anyone with dashcam video. Police say they did not receive any calls reporting sounds of gunfire.

More to come.

Shooting:

– Area of Dundas Street E / Wharton Way #Mississauga

– Male victim located with gunshot wounds

– Male pronounced on-scene

– #PRP investigating, large presence in area

– Updates to follow

– C/R 8:00am

PR200181293 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement