Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on June 13

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday:

Ontario reports 266 new cases as death toll surpasses 2,500

Ontario reported 266 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 31,992.

This is the sixth day in a row with under 300 new cases reported, though it’s higher than Friday which saw 182 cases.

Nine new deaths were also announced Saturday, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,507.

A total of 26,538 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 83 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Story continues below advertisement

2:25 Coronavirus: Ontario government introduces ‘social circles’ Coronavirus: Ontario government introduces ‘social circles’

Gathering limit increased at wedding and funeral ceremonies

The Ontario government has announced an increase in the number of people permitted to attend wedding or funeral ceremonies as restrictions continue to ease amid improving coronavirus case numbers.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In a news release Saturday morning, officials said up to 50 people will now be able to attend the events when held outdoors, with health measures in place, including physical distancing from those who are not from the same household or social circle.

An indoor wedding or funeral ceremony will be allowed to have up to 30 per cent of the capacity of the venue where the event is being held.

Story continues below advertisement

3:37 How restaurants are changing as they reopen in Ontario How restaurants are changing as they reopen in Ontario

St. Lawrence farmers’ market opens

The outdoor farmers’ market at the St. Lawrence Market opened on Saturday for the first time this season, with physical distancing and other health measures in place.

Residents are being encouraged to wear a mask when attending the market.

On Friday, City of Toronto officials said they were working to open farmers’ markets throughout the city and have created health guidelines to be followed amid the pandemic.

The Evergreen Brick Works market also opened on Saturday.

The outdoor season of the Saturday Farmers Market begins today! Outdoor farmers will be located on Market Street between The Esplanade and Wilton Street. Other farmers will continue to operate inside the Temporary Market. Capacity is being managed. Keep physical distance of 6ft pic.twitter.com/9CAKsUOOOa — St. Lawrence Market (@StLawrenceMkt) June 13, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Another weekend of ActiveTO closures

Road closures are in place again this weekend for ActiveTO, a program aimed at giving pedestrians and cyclists room to move around the city amid the pandemic.

Lake Shore Boulevard and Bayview Avenue are the major roads affected with partial closures in place. They took effect Saturday at 6 a.m. and will be in place until Sunday at 11 p.m.

Remember that parts of major roads in Toronto are closed this weekend, from Saturday, June 13 at 6am until Sunday, June 14 at 11pm. Please access them on your bike or as a pedestrian since nearby parking is limited.

More: https://t.co/Y4n2zeb5yY #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/lx6PnykKe2 — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) June 13, 2020