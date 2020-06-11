Late Edmonton Oiler Colby Cave honoured in song by Cooper Marody

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Oilers prospect Cooper Marody is remembering late teammate Colby Cave in a special way.

Marody has co-written and recorded a song called “Agape.”

“Every single day that he walked into the rink, he had a smile on his face,” recalled Marody, who played with Cave on the Oilers’ AHL team in Bakersfield. “He was upbeat. He was positive.”

Cave passed away at the age of 25 on April 11 after suffering a brain bleed. His widow, Emily, asked Marody to write a song describing the love she and Colby had.

“We texted back and forth a little bit, just describing little things that her and Colby did, little connections they had,” Marody said.

“Agape was a word that Colby and I said to each other because we felt that ‘I love you’ never fully described the amount of love we had for each other,” Emily said. Tweet This

“Agape is the highest form of love — -selfless, sacrificial and unconditional love. It persists no matter the circumstance.”

Marody wrote the song with two friends and recorded it in Nashville.

“When I sent it to Emily the first time, I know she was crying,” Marody said. “She said, ‘I could picture Colby saying every one of those words.’ That was so special… it made me so happy.

“I wanted this song to give her peace.” Tweet This

“Agape” will be available for download on Friday, June 12. All proceeds will go to the Colby Cave Memorial Fund, which assists with mental health initiatives and to help underprivileged kids play sports.

