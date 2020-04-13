Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton April 13 2020 8:12pm 01:13 Edmonton Oiler Colby Cave honoured in Saskatchewan hometown People in Colby Cave’s hometown of North Battleford came out to recognize the 25-year-old hockey player on Monday, after the Edmonton Oiler died this past weekend. Kevin Karius explains. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6814172/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6814172/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?