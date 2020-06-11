Coronavirus: Kawartha Lakes health care challenges, changes during the pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve for health-care providers in how they deliver service to patients.

Family doctors in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., are conducting many appointments online in a virtual setting.

Dr. Naomi Ecob of the local family health team says that also comes with its own set of challenges.

“On the phone, you lack some of the visual cues or the non-verbal cues from a patient to help make a diagnosis,” Ecob said on a virtual town hall by Kawartha Lakes health care providers. “It often takes longer to make a diagnosis and even after a phone call I need to have some patients come into the office.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: No new cases for Peterborough, Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge health units

Ecob said doctors offices remain open for acute care and ongoing chronic disease management and care.

Story continues below advertisement

For those who do require in-office visits, a number of measures have been implemented for patient safety.

Patients are screened by phone the day before their visit for symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — if positive, the patient is instructed to contact the COVID Assessment Centre at the Lindsay Fairgrounds at 705-328-6217.

Upon arrival at the office, patients are screened again.

Appointments are spaced apart to avoid wait times in waiting rooms.

Ecob said patients are required to wear masks and doctors wear full personal protective equipment (PPE) including a mask, gown and goggles.

“All our offices and equipment are cleaned appropriately at least two times a day and after all patient visits according to public health guidelines,” she said.

3:36 Health Matters: Missing medical appointments during the pandemic Health Matters: Missing medical appointments during the pandemic

Barbara Mildon, the chief executive officer for Community Care City of Kawartha Lakes, told the virtual town hall a number of programs have been moved to a virtual setting.

Story continues below advertisement

“Although some of our programs look differently, we’ve been able to keep the main ones going,” she said. “We’ve seen our Meals-on-Wheels program has grown by almost 25 per cent which makes sense because many are isolating at home and have more difficulty getting out to grocery stores.”

Community Care is still offering personal support services in homes and support hospice services.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There have been new programs developed during the pandemic.

“We have a care crew that actually goes out and helps seniors and those with special needs by picking up groceries and medications and other tasks,” she said. “We’ve also developed a social isolation and caregiver relief program and that’s in response to not being able to offer our adult day program during COVID. Through this service, we send our staff in home to provide respite for the caregiver and support for the client.”

Mildon said services will continue to ramp up under public health guidelines.

She notes, the in-person appointments will increase at the community health centre and foot care clinics will resume the week of June 22.

READ MORE: City of Kawartha Lakes 2021 budget deferred due to coronavirus pandemic

Kawartha Lakes paramedics are wearing full PPE at all calls.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re facing the reality that every patient we come into contact with could potentially test positive for the coronavirus and thus take full protective precautions on every call,” said paramedic chief Andrew Rafton.

Those who call for help are screened by the call taker before paramedics are dispatched.

Screening continues once the paramedics arrive.

“When the ambulance arrives, please don’t approach them,” he added. “Our staff have been directed to outfit themselves in full protective equipment on every call which includes a surgical gown, mask, face shield and gloves.”

If you can, you will be asked by paramedics to wear a mask.

In serious cases where a second person can ride in the ambulance, decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis. Rafton notes the person would be riding in the front seat of the ambulance and not in the back with the patient or paramedics.

“Please monitor your health closely and call us if you need us,” he added. “We are there for you.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: City of Kawartha Lakes recalling laid-off staff

Dr. Lynn Noseworthy, the medical officer of health for Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, Ron Taylor, chief administrative officer for the City of Kawartha Lakes and Kelly Isfan, the president and chief executive officer for Ross Memorial Hospital were also on the panel for the virtual town hall.

Story continues below advertisement

All panelists reminded viewers to follow all public health guidelines and to practice safe physical distancing at all times.

3:55 Is physical distancing among children necessary? Is physical distancing among children necessary?