Coronavirus: No new cases for Peterborough, Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge health units

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reports there are only four active cases of coronavirus in its region on Wednesday.

In its daily update, the health unit reports no new cases, maintaining the overall total of 91 cases for its jurisdiction which includes Peterborough city and county along with Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Of the 91 cases, 85 have been declared resolved.

Since the pandemic, there have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications – the last occurring in April.

There are currently no institutional outbreaks.

More than 11,100 people have been tested for the virus. A drive-thru clinic — led by Peterborough County-City Paramedics — was conducted Wednesday at the Lakefield-Smith Community Centre in Lakefield.

Story continues below advertisement

Over 300 people tested for COVID-19 today in Lakefield, and I was one of them. Our newly expanded testing strategy is our best defence against stopping the spread of COVID-19 as we safely reopen the province. Thank you to @PtboParamedics! #StopTheSpread pic.twitter.com/8lVNMxgdEP — Dave Smith (@DaveSmithPtbo) June 10, 2020

The one-day clinics (10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) continue in Peterborough County at the following locations:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Thursday, June 11 – Buckhorn (Buckhorn Community Centre, 1782 Lakehurst Rd.)

Friday, June 12 – Millbrook (Cavan Monaghan Community Centre, 986 Peterborough County Rd. 10)

Monday, June 15 – Norwood (Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre, 88 Alma St.)

Tuesday, June 16 – Township of Douro-Dummer (Douro Community Centre, 2893 Hwy. 28 at intersection of County Rd. 4).

Wednesday, June 17 – Keene (Otonabee Memorial Community Centre (OMCC), 24 Fourth St.)

2:45 COVID-19 drive-thru clinics proving popular in Peterborough area COVID-19 drive-thru clinics proving popular in Peterborough area

Halburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit

For the fourth day in a row, case data for the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health remained unchanged on Wednesday with 181 confirmed cases.

Story continues below advertisement

There was one new resolved case in Haliburton County, bringing the total to 152.

Of the 181 cases, there are 156 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (129 resolved), 17 in Northumberland County (16 resolved) and all eight cases in Haliburton County are now resolved.

There have been 32 deaths related to COVID-19 complications within the health unit’s jurisdiction, all in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Twenty-eight of the deaths were residents due to a coronavirus outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

Eleven of the cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes required hospitalization. One case in both counties required hospitalized care.

There are currently no active institutional outbreaks.

Story continues below advertisement