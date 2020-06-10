Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Three new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 504

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 6:45 pm
A nurse prepares a testing swab at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson.
A nurse prepares a testing swab at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed three new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 504, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Bradford and Innisfil, Ont., involving people ranging in age between their pre-teen years and their 50s.

READ MORE: Barrie, Ont., ‘in shape’ for Phase 2 reopening but concerns remain over GTA visitors: mayor

The source of infection for all three of the new cases is under investigation.

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 84.5 per cent, or 426, have recovered, while 107 have been related to local institutional outbreaks. Six people remain in hospital.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There have been 11 total COVID-19 outbreaks at facilities across the region in seven long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 251 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 31,341

According to the health unit, 96 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.

Seniors who are 80 years old and above in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and case-fatality rates.

On Wednesday, the province of Ontario reported 251 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 31,341, including 2,475 deaths.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario announces new framework for reopening of universities, colleges
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesSimcoe Muskoka COVID-19Simcoe Muskoka coronavirusSimcoe County news covid-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers