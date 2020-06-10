Three new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 504

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed three new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 504, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Bradford and Innisfil, Ont., involving people ranging in age between their pre-teen years and their 50s.

The source of infection for all three of the new cases is under investigation.

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 84.5 per cent, or 426, have recovered, while 107 have been related to local institutional outbreaks. Six people remain in hospital.

There have been 11 total COVID-19 outbreaks at facilities across the region in seven long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home.

According to the health unit, 96 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.

Seniors who are 80 years old and above in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and case-fatality rates.

On Wednesday, the province of Ontario reported 251 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 31,341, including 2,475 deaths.