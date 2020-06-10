251 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 31,341

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 251 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 31,341.

This is the third day in a row with new cases in the 200s. Wednesday’s report marks an increase of 0.8 per cent in total cumulative cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,475, as 11 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 25,380 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 81 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 900,339 tests so far for the virus. This is up 19,941 tests from the previous day, which is just shy of the testing capacity of more than 20,000 tests a day, according to the province.

Ontario has 580 patients (down by 20 from the previous day) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 118 patients in an intensive care unit (up by two) and 86 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by two).

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 67 per cent of all cases in the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario cases by gender and age:

14,060 people are male (44.9 per cent).

17,019 people are female (54.3 per cent).

1,280 people are 19 and under (4.1 per cent).

8,659 people are 20 to 39 (27.6 per cent).

9,606 people are 40 to 59 (30.6 per cent).

6,136 people are 60 to 79 (19.6 per cent).

5,647 people are 80 and over (18 per cent).

262 cases did not specify male or female, and 13 cases had an unknown age.

There are 13,897 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,766 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of 28 deaths, and there are 68 current outbreaks. Seven health-care workers in long-term care homes have died.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 777 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 630 cases among staff.

Health-care workers in Ontario account for 5,187 of the total reported cases, which is 16.6 per cent of the infected population.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Tuesday for Toronto and Ottawa public health units and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

