Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario minister confident in safety at Queen’s Park as premier, health minister being tested for COVID-19
Ontario Minister for Training, Colleges and Universities Ross Romano held a briefing on COVID-19 on Wednesday as the government released news that Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott were being tested for coronavirus after Education Minister Stephen Lecce had learned he had come in contact with someone who had tested positive. He said he had just learned of the situation prior to the briefing but was confident in the safety precautions being taken every day at Queen’s Park to keep people there safe.