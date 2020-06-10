Coronvirus: Premier Ford, health minister to be tested for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government says Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott will all be tested for coronavirus on Wednesday after education minister Stephen Lecce was tested Tuesday.

The announcement on Wednesday said that Lecce was tested for COVID-19 after he learned he came into contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus.

All three were together to make the announcement about daycares reopening in the city Tuesday.

The government said that “out of an abundance of caution,” Elliott and Ford will not be present at the daily coronavirus press conference at Queen’s Park.

Both will also be tested.

The news comes after Ford’s nephew, Toronto coun. Michael Ford said he tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Ford’s office confirmed to Global News that Doug has had no contact with Michael over the past 14 days.

