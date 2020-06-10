Menu

Health

Coronvirus: Premier Ford, health minister to be tested for COVID-19

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 1:43 pm
Updated June 10, 2020 1:48 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during his daily updates regarding COVID-19 at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during his daily updates regarding COVID-19 at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.

The Ontario government says Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott will all be tested for coronavirus on Wednesday after education minister Stephen Lecce was tested Tuesday.

The announcement on Wednesday said that Lecce was tested for COVID-19 after he learned he came into contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus.

READ MORE: 251 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 31,341

All three were together to make the announcement about daycares reopening in the city Tuesday.

The government said that “out of an abundance of caution,” Elliott and Ford will not be present at the daily coronavirus press conference at Queen’s Park.

Both will also be tested.

The news comes after Ford’s nephew, Toronto coun. Michael Ford said he tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Toronto Coun. Michael Ford tests positive for coronavirus

Ford’s office confirmed to Global News that Doug has had no contact with Michael over the past 14 days.

More to come.

