June 10 2020 2:44pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario announces new framework for reopening of universities, colleges

Minister of Training, Colleges and Universities Ross Romano announced on Wednesday a new framework for reopening of universities and colleges, saying that will begin as early as July 2. The program would conclude by September and students who can participate include those considered “academically-stranded” and those who would have graduated by now if they could have attended in-person to complete lab and practicum requirements.

