Kelowna International Airport gears up for more flights, passengers

Kelowna International Airport is gearing up to welcome more passengers back soon.

In June and July, Central Mountian Air, Flair Airlines and Pacific Coastal Airlines are expected to resume flights from Kelowna to Victoria, Prince George, Calgary and Edmonton.

Air Canada is currently operating flights to Vancouver twice a day, and WestJet has two flights a day to Calgary and Vancouver.

Airport officials said passenger numbers dropped by 96 per cent in April and May. They expect it will take several years for YLW to fully recover.

As provinces start to reopen, officials expect to see additional destinations added and increased frequency of flights.

New federal requirements require all travellers to have a removable non-medical mask or face covering large enough to cover their mouth and nose.

YLW officials are encouraging people to bring their own mask. In a news release, the airport said that masks will be available for purchase, but supplies will be limited.

Passengers will also be subject to a health check before boarding, and anyone with COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to travel unless a medical certificate is presented confirming symptoms are unrelated to the coronavirus.

Officials also said that all Canadians returning to B.C. from international destinations must self-isolate for 14 days and submit a self-isolation plan for approval prior to arriving in Canada.

To try to keep passengers safe, plexiglass barriers have been installed and more hand sanitizer stations have been added throughout the terminal.

Officials said they’ve also enhanced cleaning of high-touch areas and are installing new physical distancing floor decals.

