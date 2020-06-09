Kelowna RCMP seeking public help in tracing deceased woman’s final steps

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kelowna are asking for public help as they continue to investigate a body that was found last week.

On Tuesday, police released the identity of the deceased woman, whose body was found on June 2, just after 6 a.m., along the shore of Okanagan Lake, near the Maude Roxby Wetlands Boardwalk and not far from the 300 block of Francis Avenue.

Police say the woman was 39-year-old Yolanda Mae Lemky of Kelowna.

In releasing her identity, police say they are trying to determine her actions prior to her death, which they called sudden.

Police said officers and emergency medical crews rushed to the scene that day after receiving a report that a body who appeared dead on the shore of the bird sanctuary.

“Retracing Yolanda’s movements leading up to her death is one of the priorities for our investigators, and we urge anyone who may be able to assist us with this to contact us immediately,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“In particular, we are looking to speak with anyone who saw or spoke with Yolanda on June 1st in the afternoon or evening. We are also looking to identify a man with short salt-and-pepper hair who we believe was in her company that day.”

Noseworthy said Lemky’s death has not been classified, but “our investigators do not believe criminality was involved.”

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.