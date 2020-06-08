Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Immediate family members of Canadians to be allowed across U.S. border: Trudeau

By Rachael D'Amore Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 11:51 am
Updated June 8, 2020 11:57 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau ‘looking at ways’ to allow Canadians’ close family members living in U.S. to reunite
WATCH (May 29, 2020): Trudeau ‘looking at ways’ to allow Canadians' close family members living in U.S. to reunite

The Canadian government will implement a “limited exemption” at the Canada-U.S. border that will allow immediate family members of citizens or permanent residents to enter the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the new exception on Monday but said further details will be provided later by Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino.

“This is an incredibly difficult time to be apart from a spouse, a child or mom or dad. We hear that,” Trudeau said. “That’s why we are bringing in a limited exemption to allow immediate family members of citizens or permanent residents to come to Canada.”

READ MORE: Peeling back protections on international travel complicated, but possible, experts say

The Canadian government has advised against all non-essential travel abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau emphasized that a 14-day quarantine rule still applies to those entering the country, despite the new incoming exemption.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“If you don’t follow these rules, you could face serious penalties,” he said.

Under the Quarantine Act, Canadians coming back to the country from travelling abroad are legally required to self-isolate for 14 days. Canadians returning from abroad must also have “credible” quarantine plans. Should they not, travellers are forced to stay at a quarantine facility, such as a hotel.

Coronavirus: Canadian couple battle distance across United States/Canada border
Coronavirus: Canadian couple battle distance across United States/Canada border

Those who don’t abide by the rules can face a fine of up to $750,000 and/or imprisonment for six months. Those penalties jump to $1 million and three years in prison should someone jeopardize another’s life while contravening the act.

The Canada-U.S. border closed to all non-essential traffic at midnight on March 20.

Story continues below advertisement

The border has remained open for essential travel, which includes the transportation of goods and travel for work, in order not to hamper trade and the supply chains between the two countries.

The decision to close the border was agreed upon by both Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump following public health advice.

This is a breaking news update. More information to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Justin TrudeauCanada CoronavirusTrudeau CoronavirusCanada-US BorderUS bordertrudeau covidCanadian border COVID-19US border COVID-19us border restrictionsus border rulesus canada border coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers