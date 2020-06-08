Immediate family members of Canadians to be allowed across U.S. border: Trudeau

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian government will implement a “limited exemption” at the Canada-U.S. border that will allow immediate family members of citizens or permanent residents to enter the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the new exception on Monday but said further details will be provided later by Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino.

“This is an incredibly difficult time to be apart from a spouse, a child or mom or dad. We hear that,” Trudeau said. “That’s why we are bringing in a limited exemption to allow immediate family members of citizens or permanent residents to come to Canada.”

The Canadian government has advised against all non-essential travel abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau emphasized that a 14-day quarantine rule still applies to those entering the country, despite the new incoming exemption.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“If you don’t follow these rules, you could face serious penalties,” he said.

Under the Quarantine Act, Canadians coming back to the country from travelling abroad are legally required to self-isolate for 14 days. Canadians returning from abroad must also have “credible” quarantine plans. Should they not, travellers are forced to stay at a quarantine facility, such as a hotel.

2:10 Coronavirus: Canadian couple battle distance across United States/Canada border Coronavirus: Canadian couple battle distance across United States/Canada border

Those who don’t abide by the rules can face a fine of up to $750,000 and/or imprisonment for six months. Those penalties jump to $1 million and three years in prison should someone jeopardize another’s life while contravening the act.

The Canada-U.S. border closed to all non-essential traffic at midnight on March 20.

Story continues below advertisement

The border has remained open for essential travel, which includes the transportation of goods and travel for work, in order not to hamper trade and the supply chains between the two countries.

The decision to close the border was agreed upon by both Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump following public health advice.

This is a breaking news update. More information to come.