‘This family has been shattered’: Memorial grows for 17-year-old killed in alleged Toronto hit-and-run

Flowers, photos and notes at a north-end Toronto intersection are growing as family and friends remember 17-year-old Olivia Sarracini, who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Sunday.

“This family has been shattered by what happened. Our hearts are broken,” said Jim Zucchero, uncle to Sarracini.

Zucchero said the teen was just finishing high school and had plans to attend university in the fall.

“Olivia was a free spirit. She was very active and artistic. She was smart and compassionate,” he said. Tweet This

“She was interested in studying sociology and French. She had many interests. She was just such a gentle presence in the world.”

Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Keele Street and Calvington Drive, north of Wilson Avenue, at 12:15 a.m.

Sarracini and her sister Julia were walking north on Keele Street and waited for the traffic light to change so they could cross at a crosswalk.

Police said a black SUV heading northbound stopped in the left turn lane on Keele and waited for a green light. When the light turned green, investigators said the SUV waited for a southbound vehicle to pass before making the left turn and striking the pedestrians, who were in the crosswalk.

Officers said Olivia died at the scene and Julia was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mary Malvaso said she received a call from her brother at approximately 1 a.m.

“My brother called my home just before [1 a.m.] … and frantically told us to come to the site where there was a horrific accident. We didn’t know what to expect and when we got here, we couldn’t believe the scene. It was horrific,” Malvaso said.

“Undeniably the worst scene ever. Our poor Olivia had died on impact, we learned, and her sister Julia crawled over to her and tried to be by her side.”

On Tuesday, family and friends gathered at the memorial, holding signs appealing for the driver to come forward. Police said at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday an arrest had been made in relation to the collision.

Police said 46-year-old Shawn Ramsey was charged with failing to remain causing death and failing to remain causing bodily harm. He is expected to appear in a Toronto court Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Zucchero said Julia is at home now recuperating.

“She is recovering from her physical injuries but her psychological and emotional welfare are in peril right now,” he said.

“[Olivia] deeply loved and she will be deeply missed.”

— With files from The Canadian Press