Crime

Toronto police release photos of SUV allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run of 17-year-old teen

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2020 3:15 pm
17-year-old girl dead after North York hit-and-run
WATCH ABOVE: Police are searching for the driver that left a 17-year-old girl dead after what officials are calling a "hit-and-run" in North York. Those who were there describe a horrifying scene. As Albert Delitala explains, police are appealing to the public for help.

Toronto police have released photos of an SUV they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

Investigators say the collision took place in the city’s northwest shortly after midnight on Sunday morning.

They say a 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman were crossing the street at a designated crosswalk when they were struck by a black SUV making a left turn.

Police say the 17-year-old died at the scene and the 19-year-old was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

They say the SUV drove off and was last seen heading west.

Investigators say it is believed to be a first generation GMC Terrain with dark wheel rims.

Updated photo

© 2020 The Canadian Press
