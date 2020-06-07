17-year-old girl dead after hit-and-run in North York: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 17-year-old girl was killed after a hit-and-run in North York early Sunday.

Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Keele Street and Calvington Drive, north of Wilson Avenue, at 12:30 a.m.

Officers said two female victims were walking across the street when they were both struck by a vehicle.

One of the victims, a 17-year-old girl, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, whose age has not been released, suffered leg injuries.

Police said the vehicle didn’t stop to help the victims and investigators are now appealing for the public’s help in finding the driver.

The suspect vehicle has been described as being dark-coloured, but the make and model are currently unknown, police said.

