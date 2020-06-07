Menu

Crime

Man charged after allegedly holding large knife at Toronto anti-racism protest

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 7, 2020 9:32 am
Police said the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Police said the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a man was arrested after he allegedly held a large knife while observing an anti-racism protest in the city on Saturday.

Police said the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. when a demonstrator noticed a man standing on the sidewalk in the area of Yonge and Grosvenor streets with a large knife.

The demonstrator reported the man to a nearby officer who then made contact with him.

READ MORE: Man arrested after attending Toronto anti-Black racism protest in blackface, police say

Police said he attempted to flee, but was chased and arrested a short time later.

He allegedly had three knives in his possession.

Officers said 21-year-old Boyu Shi of Toronto was charged with assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace, and carrying a concealed weapon.

He remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.

George Floyd protests: Anti-racism demonstrations held throughout Toronto
George Floyd protests: Anti-racism demonstrations held throughout Toronto
