Crime

Man charged after attending Toronto anti-Black racism protest in blackface: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 6, 2020 4:12 pm
Updated June 6, 2020 4:16 pm
Police arrest a man wearing blackface at an anti-Black racism protest in Toronto.
Police arrest a man wearing blackface at an anti-Black racism protest in Toronto. Kamil Karamali / Global News

Toronto police say a man has been charged after he attended a protest against anti-Black racism in blackface on Saturday.

The man showed up to the event at Nathan Phillips Square and was told to leave by demonstrators.

The man claimed he “was not trying to be disruptive” despite his highly-offensive appearance.

READ MORE: Demonstrators against anti-Black racism gather in Toronto

He had water thrown on his face before Toronto police officers escorted him away.

Police later told Global News he was charged with breach of the peace.

Various demonstrations are being held throughout Toronto on Saturday with protesters marching through the streets demanding an end to anti-Black racism.

George Floyd protests: Demonstrators against anti-Black racism gather in downtown Toronto
George Floyd protests: Demonstrators against anti-Black racism gather in downtown Toronto

Anti-racism protests have been held throughout the world since the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes during an arrest.

In Toronto, the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet has also led to calls for change. The 29-year-old Black woman died after falling from her balcony during an interaction with police after a call for mental health assistance.

