Chantel Moore’s death prompts renewed calls for New Brunswick police watchdog

New Brunswick’s Green leader says family members of a 26-year-old Indigenous woman who was shot dead by police in Edmundston, N.B., last week deserve answers soon.

David Coon says the family of Chantel Moore should be given details of the investigation before the end of the month.

Moore was killed when Edmundston police arrived at her home in response to a request to check on her well-being, and police allege their officer encountered a woman with a knife.

A probe has started through Quebec’s independent police investigation agency, the Bureau des enquetes independantes, and the agency has said it won’t comment until it files its report, which could take months.

Coon says the case shows New Brunswick should have its own agency to investigate incidents involving police.

Public Safety Minister Carl Urquhart and Premier Blaine Higgs say it would make more sense to have one such independent agency for the three Maritime provinces.