Canada

Police use of excessive force, racial discrimination indefensible: Blair

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2020 2:03 pm
George Floyd protests: Trudeau decries violence against Black, Indigenous Canadians
WATCH: Trudeau decries violence against Black, Indigenous Canadians

Federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says police officers who use excessive force or appear to be discriminating on the basis of race need to be held to account.

Blair says he is concerned about a number of instances in recent days in which Indigenous Peoples have had violent runs-in with the RCMP and local police.

READ MORE: ‘Enough is enough’: First Nations Chief says he needed to tell story of alleged RCMP beating

He says while there is a policy designed to ensure bias-free policing by the RCMP, there needs to be more work done on its relationship with Indigenous communities.

Demands have increased in recent days for a complete overhaul to the way policing works in Canada, alongside a similar debate in the U.S. sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Story continues below advertisement
Thousands gather in Ottawa for demonstration, Trudeau takes knee
Thousands gather in Ottawa for demonstration, Trudeau takes knee

Blair says every part of the country deserves policing services that are accountable and culturally competent.

He says social inequalities, including mental illness and addiction, in society must also be addressed but did not say whether he supports the redirection of policing funds to those issues.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
