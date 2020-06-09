Green Line LRT: Calgary city councillors raise red flags over escalating costs

Send this page to someone via email

Several Calgary councillors have joined together to voice their concerns over the allegedly escalating cost of the Green Line LRT project, claiming taxpayers will be on the hook for more money than expected.

Once finished, the $4.9-billion Green Line LRT expansion will run from 160 Avenue in north Calgary to Seton in the city’s southeast, adding some 46 kilometres of track to the existing system and 28 stations.

However, in a Tuesday news release from Ward 6 Coun. Jeff Davison’s office, he said councillors learned last week that the $4.9-billion price tag doesn’t include interest on debt.

According to the release, a new report presented to Calgary’s Green Line committee last week estimated financing those costs will add an additional $639.9 million to the project, bringing the total cost to more than $5.5 billion.

As such, Davison has joined together with Ward 1 Coun. Ward Sutherland and Ward 13 Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart to renew their call for building a lower-risk, higher-value option for the Green Line LRT.

“This is now the fourth major cost escalation, and we still haven’t built a single kilometre of track,” Sutherland said. “At a time when Calgary families and businesses are suffering, it would be reckless to move ahead with the current alignment. It’s time to recognize reality and change the plan.”

City council approved the full vision for the Green Line LRT project in June 2017, with construction on the first 20 kilometres slated to begin in 2021.

However, the alignment of Stage 1 of the project has come into question.

Councillors met last week to evaluate proposed changes to Stage 1 in order to bring the project’s cost estimates within budget and manage construction risk, voting to approve the latest administration-proposed alignment.

The vote was eight to five in favour, with some of those opposed saying it was because of the economic impact of COVID-19.

“This isn’t a $4.9-billion plan, it’s a $5.5-billion plan,” Colley-Urquhart said. “And we will need several billion more to build the remaining 26 kilometres north and south. On top of all of this, taxpayers will have to fund operating and maintenance costs.”

The councillors plan to voice their concerns at a June 15 city council meeting.