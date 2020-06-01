Green Line LRT: Calgary councillors meet Monday to discuss revised alignment of Stage 1

Send this page to someone via email

Members of Calgary’s Green Line committee will meet on Monday morning to discuss the long-awaited project and listen to public submissions regarding the recently revised alignment of the new LRT line.

Once finished, the $4.9-billion Green Line will run from 160 Avenue in north Calgary to Seton in the city’s southeast, adding some 46 kilometres of track to the existing LRT system and 28 stations.

City council approved the full vision for the Green Line LRT project in June 2017, with construction on the first 20 kilometres slated to begin in 2021.

However, in late January, a special committee formed by Ward 6 Coun. Jeff Davison reworked the alignment of a section of the Green Line from Centre Street and 16 Avenue North south to the Elbow River in the Beltline in order to bring the project’s cost estimates within budget and manage construction risk.

The updated alignment includes a street-level track on Centre Street North with a bridge over the Bow River and a 2.5-kilometre tunnel in the downtown core and Beltline. There would with six stations in total (two at ground level and four underground).

Now, city councillors have to approve the revised alignment.

On Monday, councillors will begin hearing submissions from the public in regards to the revised alignment. The meeting was originally set to be held on April 23 but was deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A final vote on the revised alignment of the Green Line LRT is expected by June 15.

Could further realignments be needed?

Speaking with Global News Morning Calgary on Monday, Davison questioned if further changes to the alignment of the Green Line LRT might be needed.

“The challenge we have is that we live in very uncertain economic times,” Davison said. “The COVID-19 situation we’ve gotten into, the unexpected crash in oil (prices), has really changed our thinking about the downtown core.

“There’s a lot of unknown right now.” Tweet This

Davison questioned if there is a way to be more flexible with the northern alignment.

“Rather than cross the river with a train, could we do that more cost-effectively and more successfully with a (bus rapid transit system)?

“I think we still need a bit more time to figure out how we’re going to land that train in the downtown core, and then effectively think about what are our options going forward north.”