Facebook post leads to removal of B.C. Liberal volunteer in Kelowna-Lake Country

A B.C. Liberal volunteer who was on the Kelowna-Lake Country B.C. Liberal riding association executive board has lost his position over a social media post.

Justin Neufeld was removed from his position Monday afternoon by local MLA Norm Letnick after a comment Neufeld made on Facebook.

Neufeld said “a BLM fist in the air is no different than a Nazi salute. Change my mind.”

Neufeld was reacting to a story about what appeared to be a Nazi salute made by someone during the Black Lives Matter rally on Friday in Kelowna.

In an email to Global News, Letnick said that as soon as he became aware of Neufeld’s comment, he informed the riding association president and then called Neufeld to inform him that he is being removed from the position on the executive.

“The comment in question does not reflect the views of the riding association, the Party, and myself and is at odds with our commitment to fighting racism and discrimination in all forms,” Letnick stated.

“Given the diversity within my own family, and in the communities I represent, I want to strongly convey how much I disagree with the statement made by Mr. Neufeld,” Letnick added.

Neufeld was also asked to resign from his post on the executive board of the federal Conservatives.

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray tweeted Monday afternoon that she asked for Neufeld’s resignation, adding that racism is real, painful and wrong.

Racism is real, it is painful, and it is wrong. Today I asked for and accepted the resignation of Mr. Neufeld from our executive board for his insensitive comments. — Tracy Gray (@TracyGrayKLC) June 8, 2020

In a message to Global News, Neufeld said that his comments are his alone and not made on behalf of anyone else.

“Millions are thinking the exact same thing as me. They’re just too scared to say it,” Neufeld wrote.

“Doxxing is a real action taken by these people. This is how the violent left retaliates against those who speak the truth.”

Neufeld went on to write that he’s against all racism.

“I firmly believe there is no difference between a Nazi salute and a fist in the air. They’re just from a different demographic. That’s just the truth of it,” he said.

“I don’t have a single racist bone in my body. I repudiate both actions. We are all one people. We are all humans. I don’t want to inflame the situation more than it has already been blown up.”

2:21 What appeared to be Nazi salute during anti-racism protest in Kelowna now being investigated by RCMP What appeared to be Nazi salute during anti-racism protest in Kelowna now being investigated by RCMP

