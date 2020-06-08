Arrest made after rocks thrown at cyclists in Kelowna

Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection to rock-throwing incidents in Kelowna on Sunday morning.
READ MORE: ‘It could have killed me’: B.C. trucker says teens threw object into windshield as he drove
Police responded to reports of a man throwing rocks at passing cyclists on a bike trail near the Highway 97 UBCO overpass.
Officers located a suspect, who refused to cooperate and attempted to flee on foot, according to police.
He was arrested after a short foot pursuit and was transported to the Kelowna RCMP detachment.
He has since been released from custody on conditions for a future court date.
The matter is being forwarded to B.C. Prosecution Services for review and charge consideration.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments