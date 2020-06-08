Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
News

Arrest made after rocks thrown at cyclists in Kelowna

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 4:13 pm
Kelowna RCMP arrested a man Sunday after rocks were being thrown at passing bicyclists. .
Kelowna RCMP arrested a man Sunday after rocks were being thrown at passing bicyclists. . The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection to rock-throwing incidents in Kelowna on Sunday morning.

READ MORE: ‘It could have killed me’: B.C. trucker says teens threw object into windshield as he drove

Police responded to reports of a man throwing rocks at passing cyclists on a bike trail near the Highway 97 UBCO overpass.

Officers located a suspect, who refused to cooperate and attempted to flee on foot, according to police.

READ MORE: George Floyd protests: Seattle bans police use of tear gas for 30 days

He was arrested after a short foot pursuit and was transported to the Kelowna RCMP detachment.

He has since been released from custody on conditions for a future court date.

Story continues below advertisement

The matter is being forwarded to B.C. Prosecution Services for review and charge consideration.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna RCMPArrest made after rocks thrown at cyclists in KelownaRocks thrown at bicyclistsUBC-Okanagan overpass
Flyers
More weekly flyers