Penticton, B.C., RCMP defend their absence at Black Lives Matter rally

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Penticton, B.C., have explained their absence at a Black Lives Matter rally that took place in the South Okanagan city on Sunday.

The explanation comes after police said several inquiries were received as to why there was no police presence there.

In an email sent out to media outlets, media relations officer Const. James Grandy provided a reason why police chose not to attend the gathering.

“We support people’s right to peacefully protest,” Grandy stated.

“Out of respect for those who may find police presence emotionally upsetting, and not to detract from the message of the protest, Penticton police officers chose not to attend.”

Story continues below advertisement

The anti-racism rally took place in Gyro Park and drew a large crowd.

Despite the rain, it’s a full crowd (socially distancing) in #Penticton for the anti-racism rally pic.twitter.com/m0uPnd6FXk — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) June 7, 2020

Penticton is just the latest community to hold such a Black Lives Matter rally in the wake of the death of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Floyd, a Black man, died after a white officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, has since been charged with second-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Three other police officers who were present during the incident have also been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Last week, the BC RCMP also issued a news release stating that it is monitoring the events in the United States of America and is deeply saddened by the anguish expressed by so many in the aftermath of Floyd’s death.

“We understand that there is an increased focus on how we address racism and biased-free policing in Canada, and that these events have caused members of the public to ask what the BC RCMP does as an organization to address this issue,” stated deputy commissioner Jennifer Strachan.

“We recognize racism and other forms of discrimination exist in Canada. The BC RCMP acknowledges there is still work to be done to reduce, not just the impact but the very existence of discrimination.

“We continue to strengthen relationships with the people who live in our communities from all faiths, orientations, backgrounds and cultures to promote and foster an environment of inclusivity and diversity.”

Penticton’s rally was organized by Autumn Vickers, an Indigenous woman, who said racism exists throughout the community and Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

“People think that there isn’t racism because they don’t experience it,” she said.

5:58 Black Lives Matter: 4 ways to be a better ally Black Lives Matter: 4 ways to be a better ally