Guilty plea in violent Penticton beach attack

A beach attack that left a Penticton man with a serious brain injury has resulted in a guilty plea.

Thomas Kruger Allen, 21, appeared in B.C. Supreme Court via video Monday morning and quietly said “guilty” to a charge of aggravated assault.

On May 3, 2019, Brad Eliason fell back and smashed his head on the concrete after after a one-punch attack at Okanagan Lake Beach.

According to Eliason,’s wife, Chelsea Townend, Eliason was enjoying a bonfire with a friend when at around 11:30 p.m. two intoxicated and unknown men approached.

The men allegedly harassed a group of nearby teenagers and that’s when things began to escalate, she said.

After the men allegedly tried to grab a boy’s hat and rip off a girl’s shirt, Eliason stepped in, Townend said.

Eliason was rushed to hospital and had to undergo emergency brain surgery.

He required 56 stitches to his skull and he was placed in a medically induced coma because of the swelling on his brain.

In court, Kruger Allen also pleaded guilty to assaulting two other people on the beach, but the charge of sexual assault was dropped.

The matter will be back in court on July 20 to fix a date for sentencing.