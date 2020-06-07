Man appears to give Nazi salute during anti-racism protest in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

As hundreds of Kelowna demonstrators took a knee during nearly nine minutes of silence in memory of George Floyd, a man in the passenger seat of a passing vehicle appeared to give the Nazi salute.

The offensive gesture, considered in modern times as a racist symbol for white nationalism, was captured by photographer Adam Newton-Blows at the anti-racism rally Friday.

The photographs, provided to Global News, show a white Ford truck with three Caucasian men inside driving past the Black Lives Matter demonstration on Bernard Avenue.

A man in the front passenger seat can be seen extending his right arm to neck height and straightening his hand, while the men in the vehicle appear to laugh.

As Newton-Blows snapped the photos, he said someone in the vehicle threw a can at him, before the truck sped away.

“I hope that these bigots think twice about their heinous behaviour,” said Newton-Blows.

RCMP say there is no reported police files associated to the vehicle or the registered owner related to the incident.

Cpl. Chris Manseau says a Nazi salute gestured during a hate rally could constitute “willfully promoting hatred” under the criminal code, but its unclear what kind of charge Crown counsel could consider given the circumstances at the Kelowna anti-racism protest.

Manseau said he forwarded the information to the Kelowna RCMP detachment for further consideration.

Dozens of protesters were on one knee, holding a clenched fist in the air, for eight minutes and 47 seconds to mark the time during which Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck.

His death has inspired international protests and drawn new attention to the treatment of African Americans by police and the criminal justice system.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, has since been charged with second-degree murder.

Three other police officers who were present during the incident have also been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.