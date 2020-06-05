‘Racism lives everywhere’: Black Lives Matter rally set for Kelowna on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

“Black Lives Matter” rallies have been taking place throughout North America and around the world in the wake of Black people dying in police custody in the United States.

Now Okanagan residents will have an opportunity to join the masses in taking a stand against racism with a rally planned for Friday at Stuart Park.

“We wanted to host this rally … to commemorate those who have lost their lives to police brutality as well as to bridge the gap between division and to create unity and black community visibility,” said organizer Paige Harrison.

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis is at the forefront of the global protests.

A white police officer knelt on the 46-year-old’s neck for almost nine minutes, while he was handcuffed face down in the street.

“Racism lives everywhere and just because some people can’t see it or don’t live through it on their day-to-day life doesn’t mean that others don’t,” Harrison told Global News.

“I know myself, I have lived through my own fair share of racism being a half-Black woman, and I think it’s important for it to be visible, for Kelowna residents to know that it lives here too.”

On Thursday, Kelowna’s mayor issued a statement ahead of the rally.

“This is a crucial time to listen and learn about discrimination and racism experienced by members of our community,” said Colin Basran.

“It is abhorrent to me and my council colleagues that people experience racism in Kelowna and we stand with everyone committed to identifying how we can make positive change for Black men and women… and by extension, people of colour and Indigenous peoples.”

The rally is set to start at noon at Stuart Park and will culminate with a silent vigil and march.

The vigil starts at 8 p.m. and will last eight minutes and 47 seconds to mark the duration that George Floyd’s neck was knelt on.