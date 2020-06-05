Hundreds rally for Black Lives Matter vigil in Halifax: ‘We stand in solidarity’

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of people gathered at Parade Square in Halifax on Friday evening to honour the lives of people lost to police brutality in Canada and worldwide.

The candle vigil started after people marched to the police station on Gottingen Street where they placed lit candles on the steps.

“With our lit candles and our collective grief and rage we stand in solidarity with other #BlackLivesMatter movements around the world,” the organizers wrote on Facebook.

The peaceful vigil was organized after a week of riots across the U.S., following the death of George Floyd.

The 46 year-old Black man was killed in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest, an incident that was caught on cellphone video.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been many peaceful demonstrations and vigils like the one in Halifax across the United States and Canada.

READ MORE: Hundreds turn out in Halifax for solidarity march against racism

“I am grateful to have these forums to attend and listen to amazing speakers while demonstrating the numbers of us who are demanding change,” said Lori Curtis in a post on the Facebook event’s page.

“We can’t stop marching/protesting until we see change and I will continue to show up as long as these events are organized,” Lori wrote.

People were asked to wear a mask, be careful to physical distance from others and to bring hand sanitizer if they have some to curb the spread of COVID-19.

1:41 Powerful moments from anti-racism demonstration in Toronto Powerful moments from anti-racism demonstration in Toronto

Story continues below advertisement